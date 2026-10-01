Cornell Student Assembly Holds Public Hearing On Rape Case

The Cornell Student Assembly held a public hearing on Thursday (October 1) to address concerns over the handling of a rape investigation involving the Chi Phi fraternity. The hearing provided a platform for students to express their concerns and demand greater transparency and safety measures from the university.

The case revolves around a 2024 incident where a woman, identified as Jane Doe, alleged she was drugged and raped by seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity. Doe filed a civil lawsuit on September 16, 2026, against Cornell University and the fraternity, claiming the university failed to protect her and adequately punish those involved. The lawsuit alleges sexual assault, battery, negligence, and violations of New York's Human Rights Law.

New York state prosecutors have reopened the investigation, with the university supporting the case's presentation to a grand jury. The Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten, stated that his office is examining new evidence and plans to bring the case to a grand jury for potential charges.

During the hearing, students criticized Cornell's handling of the case, particularly the lack of transparency regarding disciplinary actions taken against the accused. The university confirmed expulsions and suspensions were issued but did not specify details.

The Student Assembly plans to introduce Resolution 15, focusing on institutional transparency and accountability in handling sexual assault cases.

The case has sparked widespread outrage on campus, with students and faculty expressing disappointment in the university's response. The Chi Phi fraternity chapter involved was closed in 2024 and remains barred from campus.