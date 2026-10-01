Permanent Daylight Saving Time Bill Stuck In Senate

The future of the Sunshine Protection Act, which aims to make daylight saving time permanent, remains uncertain as the Senate adjourned ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The House of Representatives passed the bill over the summer, and President Donald Trump has expressed his support, calling it a potential "WIN for the Republican Party." However, the bill now sits in the Senate, which is not scheduled to reconvene until the week of November 9.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has previously expressed doubts about the bill's ability to secure the necessary 60 votes for passage. As reported by The Hill, the Senate's adjournment leaves several key legislative priorities in limbo, including the Sunshine Protection Act. The bill's delay means Americans will likely "fall back" to standard time on Sunday, November 1, as daylight saving time ends.

The proposed legislation has sparked debate among experts and lawmakers. While many Americans support ending the biannual clock changes, experts are divided on whether permanent daylight saving time or permanent standard time would be more beneficial. According to USA Today, some experts argue that permanent standard time aligns better with the body's natural circadian rhythm.

The bill's future remains uncertain as the Senate will not return until after the midterm elections, and the current Congress is expected to be in session only until mid-December. If passed, the U.S. could follow the example of Canadian provinces like British Columbia, which have already adopted permanent daylight saving time.