FlyDubai Co-Pilot Banned Before Stabbing Incident

A FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after the co-pilot allegedly stabbed the captain mid-flight on Wednesday (September 30). Reports indicate that the co-pilot, an Omani national, had been previously banned from flying by Oman Air in 2024 due to concerns over his radical views. He was later assigned to a desk job after being found visiting radical Islamic websites.

The incident occurred when the co-pilot attempted to crash the aircraft, carrying 174 passengers, by sending it into a steep descent of nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds. Passengers and crew managed to subdue the co-pilot, allowing a second pair of FlyDubai pilots to safely land the plane in Saudi Arabia.

The captain, identified as Smit Machchhar, an Indian national, was seriously injured but managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling passengers to overpower the co-pilot. According to Il Sole 24 Ore, Machchhar is credited with saving the lives of everyone on board.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as an attempted act of jihadist terrorism. He praised the courage of the passengers who intervened, stating, "These heroes have shown extraordinary presence of mind and exceptional courage." The co-pilot is currently in the custody of Saudi authorities, and investigations are ongoing to determine how he was cleared to fly with FlyDubai.

FlyDubai has suspended its flights to and from Israel while the investigation continues. The airline has urged against premature speculation and is cooperating fully with the authorities to uncover the motives behind the attack. Dunya News reported that the incident has heightened security concerns in Israel, particularly with upcoming elections.

The Israel365 News noted that the co-pilot had been with FlyDubai for less than a year. Israeli authorities are investigating whether he held dual citizenship that allowed him to be on the Israel route, as Oman does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.