Hochul Appoints AG As Prosecutor In Cornell Rape Case

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has appointed Attorney General Letitia James as the special prosecutor in the controversial Cornell University gang rape case. This decision comes after concerns were raised about the initial investigation and the choice not to prosecute the alleged sexual assault that occurred in 2024. The case involves a former student, identified as Jane Doe, who filed a civil suit accusing seven fraternity members of raping her at a party.

Governor Hochul expressed her dissatisfaction with the handling of the case by the Cornell University Police and the Tompkins County District Attorney. She criticized the police for not providing complete information to the district attorney and the district attorney for failing to interview the victim. Hochul stated, "I am deeply disturbed by Cornell University's police and how they handled this," and emphasized her commitment to ensuring the case is not "swept under the rug."

Attorney General James assured the public that there is now "an active criminal investigation" and pledged to conduct a thorough and fair inquiry. She emphasized the importance of a justice system where every crime reported is investigated fully and fairly.

The case has highlighted a potential loophole in New York's rape laws regarding voluntary intoxication, which Hochul aims to address. She plans to work with the New York State Legislature to close this loophole, ensuring that voluntary intoxication does not prevent victims from seeking justice.

Cornell University has supported the decision to appoint a special prosecutor and has agreed to an independent review of its handling of the case. The university faces scrutiny over whether it adequately shared information with prosecutors. The Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten, stated that his office did not receive the full transcript of Jane Doe's allegations, which has raised questions about the decision not to pursue charges initially.

The appointment of Attorney General James as special prosecutor aims to restore confidence in the investigation and ensure that justice is pursued. As the case progresses, updates will be provided to the public.