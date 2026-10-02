Judge Halts Border Wall Construction In Texas

By iHeartRadio

October 2, 2026

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-BORDER-PROTEST
Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP / Getty Images

A federal judge has temporarily halted the construction of a border wall in the Big Bend region of Texas. The decision came after an environmental advocacy group filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The judge issued a preliminary injunction on Friday (October 2), stating that the group is likely to succeed in their case, and ordered a stop to "ground-disturbing activities" while the lawsuit proceeds.

The lawsuit, filed by Conserve Big Bend and several landowners, challenges the DHS's plans to build a wall and other infrastructure in the area. The plaintiffs argue that the region does not experience high levels of illegal entry, citing historical statistics from Customs and Border Protection. According to the lawsuit, Big Bend accounts for only about 1% of border arrests.

The DHS contends that the wall is necessary for "operational control" of the southern border. However, the project's opponents, including local residents and environmentalists, have expressed concerns about the impact on the region's landscape and heritage. The project has faced bipartisan opposition, with critics arguing that it damages a pristine environmental area.

The legal battle is part of a broader effort to slow or stop border wall construction in Texas and other states. The Big Bend National Park, known for its natural beauty, has been a focal point of the controversy. The court's decision to halt construction offers a temporary reprieve for those advocating for the protection of the region.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices