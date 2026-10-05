Protests Continue At Cornell University Over Assault Case

Protests are ongoing at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, as students express dissatisfaction with how the institution handled a sexual assault case involving the Chi Phi fraternity. The protests follow a civil lawsuit filed by a woman, identified as Jane Doe, who alleges she was gang-raped at the fraternity house in October 2024.

The case has drawn national attention and criticism, particularly after New York Governor Kathy Hochul appointed Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor. The decision came after Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten initially declined to pursue charges, citing insufficient evidence. However, he later reopened the investigation after new information emerged in the civil lawsuit. According to Greenwich Time, the lawsuit alleges that Doe was given ketamine and became incapacitated while fraternity members assaulted her.

On Monday (October 5), graffiti messages appeared on campus buildings, with one stating, "at Cornell rapists are protected, protesters are expelled." The student-led protests are planned to continue throughout the week, with organizers calling for changes in how the university handles rape allegations. Cornell officials have urged protesters to avoid violence and property damage.

The case has also sparked a broader discussion about sexual assault laws in New York, which make it challenging to prosecute cases where victims are too intoxicated to consent. Governor Hochul has expressed support for changing these laws to better protect victims.

Cornell has responded by indefinitely suspending the Chi Phi fraternity and agreeing to an independent review of its handling of the case. University President Michael Kotlikoff has pledged greater transparency and acknowledged the deep impact the case has had on the campus community. As reported by NBC 15, the university has also taken steps to improve its response to sexual assault allegations, including forming a task force to enhance student safety.

The protests and the ongoing investigation underscore the need for systemic changes in how sexual assault cases are handled on college campuses nationwide. KKCO 11 News reported that the case has prompted calls for greater accountability and transparency from Cornell's administration, as well as stronger prevention efforts and reforms to Greek life on campus.