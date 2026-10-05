Too Short Apologizes After Declaring He Can’t Wait For Diddy's Next Party
By Tony M. Centeno
October 5, 2026
Too $hort is apologizing to those he offended while speaking on Sean "Diddy" Combs' forthcoming release from prison.
The Bay Area legend recently sat down with The TMZ Podcast, where he was asked if the Bad Boy founder will have a career when he gets out of prison. He began by saying he'll be at Diddy's coming home party. He went on to explain he's not the type of person to judge people's personal lives, and maintained that he never saw any of the freaky elements of Combs' parties. Too $hort denounced Combs' treatment of ex-girlfriends like Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, but ultimately feels like Combs is in jail for "things that most people wouldn't be incarcerated for."
"I didn't crucify him in my mind for anything other than 'dang bro, you kicked her? you hit her?'" he said. "I think that all this time he sat down, I always said he would never have gone to jail if they didn't have that video of him treating her like that. Even if that wasn't the case, time served. You come home."
Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, which is a violation of the Mann Act. He was sentenced to serve 50 months at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. His release date has changed several times over the past year, but, as of this report, he's scheduled to be released in January 2028.
Over a week after the podcast aired, Too $hort shared a video to social media in which he apologized for his comments about Combs. He agreed that he was "insensitive" with his words and emphasized that he does not condone what Combs did to his alleged victims.
“I do not condone abuse in any kind of way," he said. "Not emotional, not physical, not sexual, and I don’t support anybody that does it. I want to say I'm sorry to the people that were hurt by the words that I said. I have listened. I have learned. I read up on it. I am more informed."
See his full apology below.
“I do not condone abuse in any kind of way. Not emotional, not physical, not s*xual, and I don’t support anybody that does it.”— The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 4, 2026
Too Short says sorry to the people who were hurt by his words in his recent viral TMZ interview, where he said he didn’t condone what Diddy did to…