"I didn't crucify him in my mind for anything other than 'dang bro, you kicked her? you hit her?'" he said. "I think that all this time he sat down, I always said he would never have gone to jail if they didn't have that video of him treating her like that. Even if that wasn't the case, time served. You come home."



Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, which is a violation of the Mann Act. He was sentenced to serve 50 months at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. His release date has changed several times over the past year, but, as of this report, he's scheduled to be released in January 2028.



Over a week after the podcast aired, Too $hort shared a video to social media in which he apologized for his comments about Combs. He agreed that he was "insensitive" with his words and emphasized that he does not condone what Combs did to his alleged victims.



“I do not condone abuse in any kind of way," he said. "Not emotional, not physical, not sexual, and I don’t support anybody that does it. I want to say I'm sorry to the people that were hurt by the words that I said. I have listened. I have learned. I read up on it. I am more informed."



See his full apology below.