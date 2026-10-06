Apple Says Some iPhone 18 Need Replacement

Apple has announced that a small number of iPhone 18 Pro Max devices on the AT&T network are experiencing connectivity issues. These problems can cause users to lose cellular service, leaving them unable to make calls or use mobile data. Apple confirmed that affected devices may need to be replaced.

The issue, reported by users since the device's release, has prompted Apple to release iOS 27.0.1 and a carrier settings update to prevent further occurrences. According to Apple World Today, these updates are intended to help resolve the problem, but devices that have already lost service cannot be fixed with software updates and must be replaced.

AT&T is actively contacting customers who might need a software update, as reported by Bhaskar English. Apple advises users whose phones are functioning normally to install the latest software updates to prevent potential issues. If service is lost, customers are encouraged to contact their wireless provider first, followed by Apple Support.

The problem appears to be specific to the iPhone 18 Pro Max due to a hardware difference involving a Qualcomm cellular modem, as opposed to the Apple C2 modem used in other models. This detail was highlighted by NeoTeo. Apple has not disclosed the exact number of affected devices, but assures that they are working to address the issue promptly.