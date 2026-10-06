Cornell Faculty Prepares No-Confidence Vote Against Administration

The Cornell University Faculty Senate is preparing a no-confidence vote against the administration due to its handling of an alleged gang rape in 2024. Led by Paul Ortiz, a professor of labor history, the resolution will be reviewed by the Faculty Senate on Wednesday (October 14). According to Ortiz, the faculty has been approached by hundreds of students, alumni, and staff demanding action. The dissatisfaction stems from the university's response to the allegations made by a former student, known as Jane Doe, who filed a lawsuit last month. The lawsuit claims the university failed to protect her and punish the accused students adequately.

The situation has sparked protests on campus, with students and community members chanting "shame" and "resign" during a rally on Monday (October 5). Additionally, a seven-hour sit-in is planned for Wednesday to show solidarity with Jane Doe, as reported by WRAL. The fallout has raised questions about the handling of Jane Doe's allegations by Cornell police and the decision not to file charges by the district attorney's office.

Cornell's president, Michael Kotlikoff, recently released a video statement promising further review and answers for the community. He supports the governor's decision to turn the criminal investigation over to the New York Attorney General and welcomes an independent review by an outside law firm into Cornell's handling of the 2024 case. CNN reports that the no-confidence vote is a formal rebuke of the administration's leadership and aims to compel change or resignations.

The resolution reflects growing outrage over the university's response, which has resonated with sexual abuse survivors and students across the country. As the Faculty Senate prepares to vote, the administration faces mounting pressure to address the concerns raised by students, faculty, and alumni.