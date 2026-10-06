John Thune: No Clear Path Forward On Daylight Saving Bill

The future of a permanent daylight saving time bill remains uncertain, as Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed concerns about the lack of consensus. Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, told Politico that while President Donald Trump strongly supports the legislation, there is "no clear path forward" for it.

The Sunshine Protection Act, which aims to make daylight saving time permanent, passed the House of Representatives in July with a vote of 308 to 117. President Trump has prioritized the bill, emphasizing its importance less than a month before Election Day. Trump criticized the biannual clock changes, calling them costly and disruptive, and urged the Senate to pass the bill.

However, the bill faces significant opposition in the Senate. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has been a vocal critic, citing safety concerns related to late winter sunrises. President Trump publicly criticized Cotton for his stance, even sharing the senator's private phone number on Truth Social to encourage public pressure.

Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi echoed Cotton's concerns, highlighting the potential dangers for children in northern and rural states who might have to travel to school in darkness. Thune himself has opposed previous attempts to make daylight saving time permanent, noting that geographic differences influence opinions on the issue.

Despite the challenges, Senator Rick Scott of Florida is advocating for a vote during the lame-duck session in November and December. The bill would allow states to adopt permanent daylight saving time, a popular move in some states like Florida.