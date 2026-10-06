Paramount Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Finalized

The merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery has officially closed, forming a new company named Skydance. This $110 billion transaction, one of the largest media acquisitions ever, is expected to lead to significant job cuts due to overlapping roles. The merger cleared a major legal hurdle last week when a federal judge approved a settlement resolving an antitrust challenge brought by California and 11 other states.

The settlement with 12 state attorneys general paved the way for the merger to proceed. According to Yahoo News, the deal faced temporary legal challenges, including a restraining order issued by California District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín, which was later resolved. The states' lawsuit argued that the merger would unlawfully concentrate power in the media industry.

As part of the settlement, Paramount committed to investing at least $1.5 billion in U.S. film production over five years and established a $25 million fund to acquire independent films. The company also agreed to labor protections, including a $47.5 million fund for retraining displaced workers and maintaining existing collective agreements.

The merger brings CBS News and CNN under the same executive leadership, a move that has raised concerns about editorial independence. To address this, Paramount will establish an independent editorial oversight committee within six months, as reported by EdgeX.

Despite the legal and operational challenges, the merger is set to reshape the media landscape. The new company's leadership is expected to begin in early October, with further developments anticipated as the integration progresses.