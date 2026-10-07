Student Loans Interest Rate Reductions Continue

The U.S. Department of Education has announced an extension of a one-percent interest rate reduction for certain federal student loan borrowers who sign up for automatic payments. Borrowers have until the end of the year to enroll in this program, which allows them to maintain the reduced rate through June 2028. Those already using autopay will automatically qualify, provided they remain in good standing. However, the discount will end if autopay is canceled or the loan enters forbearance.

The interest rate reduction comes at a time when student loan payments and overall consumer borrowing are on the rise. This initiative is part of the broader changes brought about by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), effective July 1, 2026. The OBBBA has introduced significant reforms, including new borrowing limits and streamlined repayment plans for federal student loans. According to Citizens Bank, these changes aim to simplify the repayment process and provide more options for borrowers.

The OBBBA also impacts how borrowers repay Direct and Parent PLUS loans. As noted by PHEAA, new borrowers will have limited forbearance options and must choose between the new RAP or Tiered Standard Repayment plans. These plans are designed to offer more predictable payments and reduce the overall cost of borrowing.

Additionally, the Georgetown University Financial Aid Office highlights that the OBBBA has eliminated the Grad PLUS loan program and set new limits for graduate and professional student loans. These changes are intended to make higher education financing more accessible and manageable for students and families.

Borrowers are encouraged to review their options and consult with financial advisors to understand how these changes may affect their individual situations. The Department of Education continues to provide resources and guidance to help borrowers navigate the evolving landscape of student loan repayment.