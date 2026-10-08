"Crazy Rich Asians" Series Moving Forward

HBO is advancing with a new series based on the hit 2018 film "Crazy Rich Asians." The series will see the return of stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh, reprising their roles from the original movie. Directed by Jon M. Chu, who will also serve as an executive producer, the series was first announced in 2025 and is now gaining momentum.

According to a report by Yahoo News, the series will be developed by Adele Lim, who co-wrote the original film's script, and will serve as executive producer, writer, and showrunner. The series will be a drama based on the book series by Kevin Kwan, which includes titles such as "China Rich Girlfriend" and "Rich People Problems."

The series is not intended to replace the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 film, as Chu and Warner Bros. Pictures continue to develop that project. The show will explore more of the world introduced in the film, offering a longer format to delve deeper into the characters' lives and stories.

Golding, who plays Nick Young, expressed his excitement about the project during an appearance on the Today Show. He mentioned that discussions with the original cast and creative team are ongoing, highlighting the enthusiasm to explore the series format.

The original film follows the story of Chinese-American Rachel Chu, played by Wu, as she navigates the complexities of her fiancé Nick's affluent family in Singapore. The film was notable for its majority Asian cast, a rarity in Hollywood, and its exploration of both cultural uniqueness and universal themes of love and family.

The ensemble cast also includes Gemma Chan, Nico Santos, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Lisa Lu, among others. The series promises to bring back the charm and opulence that captivated audiences worldwide.