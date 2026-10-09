Army Says Deadly DC Midair Collision Caused By Systemic Failures

The U.S. Army has released a report identifying widespread safety failures that led to last year’s fatal midair collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington, D.C. The crash, which took place as both aircraft approached Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, resulted in the deaths of 67 people and was the deadliest on U.S. soil in more than 20 years.

According to the report, the Army found significant problems with air traffic control, helicopter routes, training, and safety practices. The investigation noted that the air traffic controller at the airport could have prevented the accident by providing better information to both the helicopter crew and the jet's pilot. The report also admitted to internal Army shortcomings and other contributing factors.

The Army’s report, completed in May and now available to the public, aligns with many of the conclusions from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) but goes further by highlighting missed warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and a weak safety culture in the military. The NTSB noted that the FAA has not implemented about one-third of recommendations aimed at the agency, while the Army has made progress on seven out of eight suggested safety changes.

Some key issues in the accident included two failed radio transmissions that kept the helicopter crew from spotting the jet, restricted vision from night-vision goggles, and a poorly designed helicopter route that allowed only 75 feet of vertical separation from arriving jets. The Black Hawk’s location-broadcasting system had also not worked for some time before the crash.

In response, the Army has increased helicopter crew training, inspected and reconfigured over 3,500 helicopters, and is working with the FAA to better share information about close calls. Reviews of military helicopter operations in other cities, such as Los Angeles and Seattle-Tacoma, are ongoing to identify and address similar risks.