Talarico Absence Concerns Some Dems

Concerns are mounting among Democrats over Texas Senate candidate James Talarico's absence from the campaign trail. Talarico, a state representative, has not appeared in person since Tuesday, September 26, as he recovers from the flu. This has left some supporters worried about losing momentum in the tight race against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Talarico's campaign spokesperson, JT Ennis, confirmed that Talarico plans to resume campaigning soon. Ennis stated, "James looks forward to being back out this weekend after recovering from the flu." Talarico revealed his diagnosis on Saturday, September 30, during a virtual event with the United States Hispanic Business Council, explaining that he was highly contagious and needed to prioritize public safety.

Despite his absence, Talarico's campaign has continued to challenge Paxton, urging him to participate in debates. Talarico's last public appearance was at a press conference in Carrollton, Texas, where he discussed suspending the federal gas and diesel tax. During his absence, Paxton has been active on the campaign trail, including appearances at a rally with President Donald Trump in San Antonio.

President Trump has commented on Talarico's absence, posting on Truth Social that "12 days is a long time to rid yourself of the so-called flu bug." Trump also called for a debate between Talarico and Paxton. Talarico is scheduled to appear at a town hall hosted by CNN and Jubilee Media on Wednesday, October 14, in Fort Worth, Texas.

The race for the U.S. Senate seat, currently held by GOP Sen. John Cornyn, remains tight. A recent New York Times/Siena University poll shows Talarico with a six-point lead over Paxton. With Election Day less than four weeks away, both campaigns are intensifying their efforts to sway voters.