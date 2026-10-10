Trump Approves Emergency Declaration For Florida

President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration for Florida following Hurricane Isaias, which made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane near Destin on Friday evening (October 9). The storm, which has since weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, brought widespread flooding, severe wind gusts, and heavy rain to the region.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Isaias initially struck the northern Gulf Coast with powerful winds and heavy rain. Over 610,000 customers in Florida and Alabama experienced power outages, with the storm causing significant damage to infrastructure and property.

Florida, along with Alabama and Georgia, declared states of emergency as the storm approached. The Trump administration's federal emergency declaration aims to provide necessary resources and support to affected areas. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey ordered evacuations in parts of Baldwin and Mobile counties, though the evacuation window was later closed due to strong winds.

The storm surge reached up to 9 feet along parts of the Florida Panhandle, with forecasters warning of potential tornadoes and continued heavy rainfall. WTOP reported that roads in Destin were flooded, and emergency response was temporarily suspended in some counties due to dangerous conditions.

The storm also affected travel, grounding most flights at several Panhandle airports, including Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. President Trump canceled plans to attend a football game in Alabama to avoid disrupting emergency response efforts.

As Isaias moves inland, it is expected to continue bringing heavy rain and potential flooding to the Southeast and Midwest over the weekend. The storm is part of an active hurricane season, with other systems like Hurricane Simon and Tropical Storm Rachel affecting regions in the Pacific and Mexico.