Kelly Clarkson Criticizes Brooklyn Store Experience

Kelly Clarkson recently expressed dissatisfaction with her experience at a Brooklyn store, Art of Play, after feeling she was treated as if she couldn't afford her desired purchase. Clarkson compared the incident to a scene from the movie 'Pretty Woman,' suggesting the store missed out on a significant sale. The store responded, saying Clarkson wanted to buy a unique singing and dancing bird used in their magic shows, which was not for sale.

Art of Play acknowledged Clarkson's frustration but mentioned they have since faced an online backlash. They hope to resolve the misunderstanding with the singer. The incident highlights the challenges businesses face in balancing customer service with product availability.

Clarkson, known for her candidness, has been vocal about various personal and professional experiences. Recently, she reflected on receiving "very cruel" comments about her appearance and discussed her decision to wear bold outfits in her latest music video, as reported by Music News and Yahoo News.

Additionally, Clarkson has been open about her personal life, sharing insights into her journey hosting 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' and her decision to end the show to focus on her family, according to Us Magazine.