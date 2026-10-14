Astros Fire Manager Joe Espada After Three Seasons

The Houston Astros have decided not to renew the contract of manager Joe Espada, ending his three-year tenure with the team. The announcement was made on Wednesday (October 14), as the Astros prepare for a new chapter following the firing of general manager Dana Brown in August. Espada's contract is set to expire at the end of October, according to CBS17.com.

Espada, who was promoted to manager after serving as the Astros' bench coach, led the team to two American League West championships. However, the Astros did not secure a playoff win during his tenure, being swept in the wild-card round in both 2024 and 2026. The Astros finished the 2026 season with an 81-81 record, making them the first team in Major League Baseball history to reach the postseason without a winning record.

Team owner Jim Crane expressed gratitude for Espada's contributions, stating, "We are thankful for Joe’s hard work, his passion for the game, and for his commitment to the Houston Astros. He represented the Astros and the Houston community in the most positive way." Crane will now oversee the search for a new manager and general manager, as reported by the Houston Chronicle.

Several members of Espada's coaching staff were also let go, including catching instructor Tim Cossins, third base coach Tony Perezchica, assistant hitting coach Anthony Iapoce, assistant pitching coach Ethan Katz, and game planning coach Tommy Kawamura. However, the Astros will retain pitching coach Josh Miller, first base coach Dave Clark, major league field coordinator Jason Bell, hitting coach Victor Rodriguez, and bullpen catcher Javier Bracamonte.

Espada, who was born in Puerto Rico, began his coaching career with the Marlins and later worked with the New York Yankees before joining the Astros. He is now set to interview for the Seattle Mariners' managerial opening, as noted by Yahoo Sports.