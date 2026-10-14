Cornell Faculty Debates No-Confidence Resolution

The faculty at Cornell University is set to debate a no-confidence resolution today, expressing dissatisfaction with the university's handling of sexual violence cases. Approximately 150 faculty members reportedly support the resolution, which comes in the wake of allegations involving a group of male students accused of raping a woman at a fraternity house in 2024. The resolution criticizes the administration's response to such incidents, describing it as a "long-term systemic problem," according to ABC News.

Cornell’s President Michael Kotlikoff and Provost Kavita Bala are scheduled to address the faculty senate before the debate begins. Members of Cornell's Sexual Assault Task Force will also speak at the meeting. The resolution itself does not demand specific actions, such as resignations, but broadly condemns the administration's approach to handling sexual assault cases. Cedar News reports that the formal vote on the resolution is set to take place later this month.

Professor Risa Lieberwitz, a member of the faculty senate, emphasized the need for "real effective leadership" rather than reactive responses. The resolution, if passed, would mark a significant repudiation of Cornell's leadership since the controversy began. NPR notes that the university has announced measures to improve campus safety and support survivors, including suspending fraternity social events and collaborating with the New York State Police for investigations.

The debate is part of a scheduled 90-minute meeting, with the final 30 minutes dedicated to discussing the resolution. Voting on the resolution will occur after the meeting on October 28 and will last for five days, taking place online.