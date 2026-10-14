Jet Stream Shift Leads To Intense Storm Risk

A significant shift in the jet stream is causing a massive flooding risk across the central United States today. The upper-level winds are funneling moisture from Hurricane Simon, located off Mexico's western coast, into the Southern Plains and Midwest. This is resulting in torrential rains of one to two inches per hour, impacting up to 35 million people from Texas to West Virginia, as reported by FOX Weather.

The heaviest rainfall is expected in central Oklahoma, where there is a high risk of flash flooding. AccuWeather notes that Oklahoma City has received only 55% of its normal rainfall this year, making the current deluge particularly impactful. The storms are part of a 1,500-mile corridor stretching from Texas' Big Bend region to Morgantown, West Virginia.

According to WeatherNation, the combination of tropical moisture from Simon and a slow-moving storm from the Rockies is fueling these intense weather conditions. The forecast includes severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, especially across West Texas and Oklahoma.

The situation is exacerbated by the remnants of Hurricane Simon, which has restrengthened into a Category 2 storm. Although Simon has not made landfall, it continues to dump heavy rain on the Mexican coast, causing life-threatening flash flooding and landslides in areas like Guerrero.

As the week progresses, the storm system is expected to shift northeast into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region, bringing repeated rounds of rainfall. This wet weather pattern, while posing a flood risk, may also provide some relief to drought-stricken areas in Oklahoma, Southern Missouri, and Texas.