Rams' LT Suspended For Postgame Punch

The Los Angeles Rams will be without their starting left tackle, Alaric Jackson, for the next two weeks. The NFL suspended Jackson for two games after he punched Buffalo Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb following the Rams' 37-34 overtime loss to the Bills on Monday night. The incident occurred at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles while players were meeting near midfield.

According to Yahoo Sports, Jackson was exchanging jerseys with a Bills player when Chubb made a comment and pointed at him. After Chubb turned away, Jackson followed and punched him in the face. ESPN cameras captured the altercation during postgame coverage.

The NFL stated that Jackson's actions violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which prohibits acts contrary to sportsmanship. Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged the suspension and mentioned that Jackson plans to appeal. "Have to make better decisions than that," McVay said, as reported by ESPN.

Jackson's suspension leaves the Rams without a key player during a crucial part of their season. Backup David Quessenberry will step in as the starting left tackle. The Rams, who are currently 2-3, will face the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders in the upcoming games. Against the Raiders, they'll contend with five-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby, and against the Cardinals, they'll face former Pro Bowler Josh Sweat.

This is Jackson's second suspension in the NFL; he previously served a two-game suspension in 2024 for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Fox News reported that Jackson was also involved in a domestic violence incident earlier this year, which remains under NFL review.

Chubb, who was still in full uniform during the incident, commented on the altercation to the California Post, saying, "It's just emotions. They always catch the second guy. So, I let him swing. And then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled."