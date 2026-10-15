Multiple Victims, Including Children, In Oregon Elementary School Shooting

Police in Bend, Oregon, reported "multiple victims," including children, after an active shooter incident at Silver Rail Elementary School on Thursday (October 15). The violence unfolded during the afternoon, and authorities say the suspected shooter has been shot and killed, possibly by a bystander.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at the school, where children and staff were quickly placed under lockdown. The exact number and condition of the victims have not yet been confirmed by officials. Law enforcement has not released the identity of the suspect or the bystander involved.

A police spokesperson stated that the situation is now under control, but investigations are ongoing. The school community and local residents have been urged to avoid the area while emergency services continue their work.

Officials have not commented on the motive behind the shooting or provided further details about how the incident unfolded. Updates are expected as more information becomes available. The investigation is being led by local authorities, with additional support from state agencies.