Northeast Braces For Severe Weather

The Northeastern United States is preparing for severe weather as a storm system moves through the Great Lakes today, bringing high winds and heavy rain to parts of Pennsylvania, New York, and New England on Friday (October 17). According to FOX Weather, the storm will bring gusty winds and temperatures will drop to their lowest of the season, potentially resulting in snow in higher elevations.

The storm is expected to bring a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms across parts of eastern Pennsylvania, northern Maryland, and northern New Jersey. Wind gusts could reach between 30 and 40 mph, with peaks as high as 50 mph along the New England coast. The Guardian reports that up to 40 million people could be affected by the storm, which is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to coastal areas of Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York's Long Island.

The National Weather Service has warned of potential major coastal flooding and road closures. Kathy Hochul, the Governor of New York, cautioned residents about the dangerous conditions, especially near the water. "Conditions are extremely dangerous. Anyone who goes in or near the water this weekend is literally gambling with their life," she said, as reported by the Inquirer.

The storm is expected to wind down late Friday, but the coldest air of the season will quickly spread across the region, ending the recent heat wave. Interior valleys in Pennsylvania, Upstate New York, and Northern New England could see morning lows drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Higher elevations in the Adirondacks, Green Mountains, and White Mountains might receive 1-3 inches of snow by Saturday night.