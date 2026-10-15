Trump's Midterm Blitz Continues In Montana

President Donald Trump continued his midterm campaign efforts with a rally in Kalispell, Montana, on Wednesday (October 14), urging support for congressional candidate Aaron Flint. Trump called Flint "a true American patriot" and encouraged voters to act as if he himself were on the ballot, according to WRAL.

Earlier in the day, Trump rallied in Bullhead City, Arizona, endorsing Republican gubernatorial candidate Andy Biggs. Trump emphasized the importance of gun rights in Montana, stating, "If you vote Republican, your cherished Second Amendment shall not be infringed on in any way, shape or form," as reported by WDIO.

Trump's campaign tour, described as a "midterm blitz" by new White House press secretary Katie Zacharia, will continue with planned stops in Kentucky, Kansas, North Carolina, and other states. The rallies are part of an effort to bolster Republican candidates ahead of the November elections, NBC News reports.