Car Crashes Into Florida Daycare, Injuring Five

In a tragic incident today, a car crashed into a daycare center in Pine Hills, Florida, sending three children and two adults to the hospital. The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the Tattletales Learning Center, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported that a 2003 Honda CR-V, driven by a 71-year-old man, veered off the road and crashed into the daycare. The driver and an instructor inside the facility were among those injured. Nichol Stratman, a battalion chief with Orange County Fire Rescue, stated that all five individuals are expected to recover, although one child sustained more serious injuries.

At the time of the crash, 14 people were inside the building, but some were in a different room than the one impacted by the vehicle. Due to the extent of the damage, the Orange County Building Department has denied occupancy of the building.

The FHP has declared this an active scene, and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash. The daycare, which has been part of the community for over 25 years, provides childcare and learning opportunities for children aged 6 weeks to 12 years.