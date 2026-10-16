Crocs Sues Five Below Over Alleged Copyright Infringement

Colorado-based Crocs has filed a lawsuit against Five Below in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, alleging trademark and copyright infringement. Crocs claims that Five Below's sale and promotion of certain shoes infringe on the distinctive trade dress of Crocs' classic clog shoes. The lawsuit also accuses Five Below of copying the patented sole design of Crocs' clogs and marketing charms similar to those made by Crocs' subsidiary, Jibbitz.

According to the complaint, Crocs and Jibbitz allege that Five Below has attempted to create and sell knockoff versions of their products to capitalize on the popularity of the Crocs brand. The complaint specifically mentions Five Below's "Juniors Charm Clog" as infringing on Crocs' design patents and Jibbitz's patents for securing decorative charms to shoes.

Crocs sent a letter to Five Below on March 4, 2026, outlining the alleged infringements, which was acknowledged by Five Below. Despite this, Crocs claims that Five Below continued to sell the infringing products at locations such as Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree, Colorado, as recently as June 16. A second letter was sent on May 20, but Crocs states that no response was received.

The lawsuit seeks relief through a jury trial on all issues that can be brought forth. Five Below has not yet commented on the lawsuit. FOX31 Denver and FOX 2 report that Crocs is determined to protect its brand against what it sees as unfair competition.