Dodgers IF Rojas Retires

Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas announced his retirement as a player following Thursday night's season-ending loss. Rojas, 37, expressed his desire to transition into a new role within the Dodgers organization, potentially in the front office or coaching staff. During the game, Dodgers Nation reported that Rojas was replaced by Max Muncy early in the game and did not get an at-bat.

Rojas debuted with the Dodgers in 2014, making a memorable defensive play to save Clayton Kershaw's no-hitter. He was later traded to the Miami Marlins, where he spent eight seasons before returning to the Dodgers in 2023. Last year, Rojas hit a game-tying home run when the Dodgers were down to their final two outs in game seven of the World Series.

Rojas has been a respected figure in the clubhouse, known for his leadership and team-first mentality. He plans to join the Dodgers' player development staff after his retirement, as reported by Yardbarker. Rojas has also been recognized for his contributions, winning the Roy Campanella Award for exemplifying the spirit and leadership of the late Hall of Fame catcher.

Rojas' retirement marks the end of a notable 13-year MLB career, with his future contributions to the Dodgers organization eagerly anticipated.