Timothy Busfield's Case Dismissed

By iHeartRadio

October 16, 2026

Actor Timothy Busfield Pre-Detention Hearing
Photo: Sam Wasson / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Actor Timothy Busfield has had his child sex abuse case dismissed due to prosecutorial misconduct, as reported by a judge in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The judge quashed the grand jury indictment, citing that prosecutors misrepresented the admissibility of lie detector evidence to the grand jury and failed to call certain witnesses requested by the grand jury. The judge criticized the prosecutors for not acting in a fair and impartial manner.

Busfield, known for his roles in "The West Wing" and "Field of Dreams," was initially indicted on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child under age 13. The allegations were linked to his work as a director on the TV series "The Cleaning Lady" from 2022 to 2024. Busfield had turned himself in to authorities in January and was released after a judge found no pattern of criminal conduct in his past.

Busfield's attorney, Larry Stein, argued that the prosecution's case was fundamentally unsound and that the state had failed to administer justice properly. Stein claimed that the government suppressed exculpatory evidence and misstated the law during grand jury proceedings.

The actor maintained his innocence throughout the legal process, stating that an independent investigation by Warner Bros. found no evidence to support the allegations. Busfield's legal team accused the boys' parents of coaching their children to make incriminating statements after they lost roles on the show.

The dismissal of the case marks a significant development in the legal proceedings against Busfield, who has consistently denied the allegations. The actor's attorney emphasized that Busfield would continue to fight any charges and looks forward to testing the state's case in open court.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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