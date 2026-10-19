Air Force Member Dies Rappelling From Alamodome Ceiling

An Air Force member died on Saturday (October 17) after falling while rappelling from the ceiling of the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, during a pre-game ceremony honoring the Armed Forces and military veterans. The incident occurred just before the college football game between Navy and the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA).

The airman, identified as Sgt. Ian Patterson, was assigned to the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. He was pronounced dead at the hospital following the fall. Witnesses said Patterson was one of three service members conducting a rappelling demonstration from the Alamodome's ceiling, a drop of about 170 feet. The Air Force has requested privacy for Patterson’s family and loved ones.

According to CNN, Patterson was a Tactical Air Control Party instructor and had served for 15 years. He was from Fort Stewart, Georgia, and had numerous decorations and commendations. The military has launched an investigation into the incident.

The fall was witnessed by over 23,000 spectators, including UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor, who noted the impact on the crowd. "You could tell the energy was just gone," he said. The game was delayed for about 10 minutes following the incident, and UTSA won 38-34.

The University of Texas at San Antonio has activated wellbeing services for students affected by the incident and encouraged them to contact the university's crisis hotline for support.