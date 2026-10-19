Anthropic To Create Fund For Public Benefit

Anthropic, an AI company, announced plans to establish the "Anthropic Public Benefit Fund" by committing five percent of its shares to support nonprofit organizations and direct distributions to specific populations. The company revealed this initiative on Sunday, stating that the allocation is pending shareholder approval. Additionally, Anthropic plans to increase its contribution by another two percent for every 50 percent rise in company value.

The fund aims to benefit a range of nonprofit organizations and provide direct support to certain groups, reflecting Anthropic's commitment to social responsibility. The company is expected to list its shares on the market before the end of the year, which could further enhance the fund's impact.