CA State Workers Prepare For Strike Amid Contract Dispute

California state workers, represented by SEIU Local 1000, are gearing up for a strike on Wednesday (October 21) due to stalled contract negotiations with the state. The union, which represents about 100,000 public employees, has been without a contract since June. According to SEIU Local 1000, the strike is a response to the state's alleged bad-faith bargaining practices.

The union's members voted overwhelmingly to authorize the strike, with 96% in favor, as reported by CalMatters. The workers are demanding better pay, more affordable healthcare, and increased flexibility for remote work. SEIU Local 1000 President Anica Walls stated, "They’re exercising their right to hold the line and say, we deserve to be respected, paid and protected for the work that we do."

The union has filed a complaint with the state's Public Employment Relations Board, accusing the California Department of Human Resources (CalHR) of not negotiating in good faith. The board sided with the union, concluding that CalHR "refused to meet and confer in good faith." In response, Angela Musallam, CalHR’s deputy director of communications, said the state remains open to negotiation and is prepared to enter mediation to reach an agreement.

The planned strike is unprecedented for SEIU Local 1000, marking the first statewide walkout in its 44-year history. The union represents nearly half of the state government workforce, including nurses, clerks, program analysts, IT staff, and custodians. Both the union and the state have expressed a desire to keep essential workers on the job to protect public health and safety if the strike occurs.

The state plans to continue negotiations, and a mediator may assist in reaching a last-minute deal to avert the strike.