Central Park Conservancy Launches Foliage Tracker Map

The Central Park Conservancy has introduced a new fall foliage tracker that allows anyone to enjoy the vibrant autumn colors of Central Park without leaving Manhattan. This live map provides real-time updates on the foliage changes across eight different sections of the park, including the North Woods and the Ramble, which are already showing some color changes. The map is designed to help visitors track the stages of the trees, whether they're changing, peaking, or post-peak, according to the Central Park Conservancy.

Central Park, which spans 843 acres and is home to over 19,000 trees, is a popular destination for leaf-peeping. The foliage tracker is updated by the Conservancy's arborists, who care for the park's diverse tree species, including scarlet oaks, red maples, and American elms. The map is available on the Central Park Conservancy's website, as reported by PIX11.

This initiative is part of the Conservancy's ongoing efforts to enhance visitor experiences and maintain the park's natural beauty. The live map is accessible to the public and aims to make it easier for both locals and tourists to enjoy the seasonal changes in one of New York City's most iconic green spaces.