NFL Committed To Paris Game Despite Unrest

The NFL is moving forward with its plans to host its first regular-season game in France, despite ongoing political unrest. The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face off at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, on Sunday (October 25). The league is working closely with local authorities to ensure the safety of players, staff, and fans.

According to Fox News, the NFL is monitoring the situation closely but has no current plans to relocate the game. However, a league source mentioned that a venue change could occur if necessary. The unrest in France stems from protests over rising living costs and the state of education, which have escalated into violent clashes with police.

Yahoo Sports reports that the protests have led to significant disruptions, including looting and damage in various cities. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed the public's anger and shame over the situation. Despite the unrest, the NFL has stated that preparations for the game continue as scheduled, with no disruptions at league sites.

The Saints are already en route to France, while the Steelers plan to arrive later in the week. The game will mark the Saints' fourth regular-season game overseas and the Steelers' second consecutive international appearance. RG.org notes that the game will air on NFL Network and is part of the league's 2026 international schedule.