Nor'easter To Cause Coastal Flooding

By iHeartRadio

October 19, 2026

Rare September Nor'Easter Brings High Winds, Rough Surf And Flooding To Northeast
Photo: Scott Eisen / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Coastal flood alerts and evacuations are in effect for parts of Virginia and North Carolina due to a powerful nor'easter. Forecasts predict water levels could rise by as much as two feet across the Outer Banks region through Thursday, with sustained wind gusts of 40 to 60 miles per hour. The storm is also expected to impact areas as far north as Chesapeake Bay.

Local authorities have urged residents in affected areas to prepare for potential flooding and to follow evacuation orders if issued. The National Weather Service has advised caution, especially for those living in low-lying coastal areas.

The storm's strong winds and heavy rains could lead to significant disruptions, including power outages and road closures. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through local news and weather updates as the situation develops.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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