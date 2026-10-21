Two California Teens Arrested in Alleged High School Shooting Plot

Two 15-year-old students were arrested for allegedly planning a school shooting at Corona High School in Corona, California, according to police. Authorities say the investigation started in early October after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) informed local police about threats made on social media.

The City of Corona Police Department said officers took the threats seriously and acted quickly to identify and detain the students involved. The teens were taken into custody on suspicion of preparing to carry out a violent attack at their school.

According to the police statement, the investigation was prompted by the FBI's tip about concerning social media posts. No weapons or evidence of an imminent attack were found during searches, but authorities said the threat was credible enough to warrant arrests.

The two Corona High School students remain in custody. Authorities continue to investigate the case and have not released further information about possible charges or court appearances. The police department emphasized the importance of reporting suspicious activity and said the quick response may have prevented a tragedy.