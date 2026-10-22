Acton Criticizes Ramaswamy's Campaign Ad

In the Ohio governor's race, Democratic nominee Amy Acton has condemned a campaign ad from her Republican opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy, as "despicable." The ad features Acton's estranged mother, who accuses her of lying about her past, according to 10TV. Acton stated that the ad exploits her mother's mental health issues and described it as a "horrible and hideous thing to do."

Ramaswamy confirmed that his campaign funded the ad, which is set to air statewide with a $4 million budget. He defended the ad, saying, "To be clear, this is not new," and claimed that Acton's mother has spoken out for years. Ramaswamy also accused Acton of dishonesty during the campaign, as reported by WLWT.

Acton, who has not seen her mother since 1978, when her stepfather was charged with raping her, emphasized that her childhood trauma should not be part of the campaign. She told The Hill that she is focused on reaching voters with her message rather than engaging in personal attacks. She also noted that many people are outraged by the ad due to their own experiences with trauma or abuse.

The Ohio Secretary of State's office is reviewing the ad for compliance with legal disclaimer requirements, as it did not include a disclaimer stating who paid for it. Acton's brother has also condemned the ad, calling it a "desperate" move by Ramaswamy in a tight race.