Acton Criticizes Ramaswamy's Campaign Ad

By iHeartRadio

October 22, 2026

Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Amy Acton Holds Early Vote Rally With Educators And Health Care Workers
Photo: Jon Cherry / Getty Images News / Getty Images

In the Ohio governor's race, Democratic nominee Amy Acton has condemned a campaign ad from her Republican opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy, as "despicable." The ad features Acton's estranged mother, who accuses her of lying about her past, according to 10TV. Acton stated that the ad exploits her mother's mental health issues and described it as a "horrible and hideous thing to do."

Ramaswamy confirmed that his campaign funded the ad, which is set to air statewide with a $4 million budget. He defended the ad, saying, "To be clear, this is not new," and claimed that Acton's mother has spoken out for years. Ramaswamy also accused Acton of dishonesty during the campaign, as reported by WLWT.

Acton, who has not seen her mother since 1978, when her stepfather was charged with raping her, emphasized that her childhood trauma should not be part of the campaign. She told The Hill that she is focused on reaching voters with her message rather than engaging in personal attacks. She also noted that many people are outraged by the ad due to their own experiences with trauma or abuse.

The Ohio Secretary of State's office is reviewing the ad for compliance with legal disclaimer requirements, as it did not include a disclaimer stating who paid for it. Acton's brother has also condemned the ad, calling it a "desperate" move by Ramaswamy in a tight race.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices