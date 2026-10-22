U.S. Fertility Rate Hits Record Low

By iHeartRadio

October 22, 2026

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The U.S. fertility rate has reached a record low, with only 53 births per 1,000 women aged 15-44 last year, down from 54 the previous year, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This decline is part of a broader trend observed over recent decades.

The CDC report highlights a decrease in birth rates among women up to age 29, while rates increased for women aged 30-44. Despite efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to reverse this trend, including a proposal for $5,000 "baby bonuses" for new mothers, the fertility rate continues to decline.

Several factors contribute to this trend. Greater access to birth control and a shift in women's education and career priorities have influenced family planning decisions. Karen Benjamin Guzzo, director of the Carolina Population Center at the University of North Carolina, told NBC News, "People are able to avoid having kids at points in their life when they don’t feel it’s the right time."

Economic factors also play a significant role. The average cost of raising a child in the U.S. has risen to over $300,000, according to LendingTree. Additionally, the marriage rate has fallen by 60 percent over the last five decades, which may affect family planning.

Globally, fertility rates have also declined, with an average of 2.25-2.3 births per woman, down from five in the 1950s, according to Our World in Data. The aging population worldwide could further impact fertility trends, as noted by the World Health Organization.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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