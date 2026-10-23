Colts QB Charged With Marijuana Possession

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. is facing legal issues after being charged with marijuana possession. Police in suburban Carmel discovered marijuana in the 24-year-old's vehicle during a traffic stop earlier this month. Although Richardson was not arrested at the scene, he was later cited for possession of the drugs and for driving with an expired registration. A bench trial is scheduled for January.

Richardson, who was drafted by the Colts as the No. 4 overall pick in 2023, has had a challenging journey with the team. Despite being seen as a future franchise quarterback, he has dealt with injuries and accuracy concerns, leading to the Colts signing Daniel Jones in 2025. Richardson was relegated to backup duties and later suffered an eye injury that ended his season. He also made two trade requests, but ultimately returned to the Colts for the current season.

According to NFL.com, Richardson remains the top backup to Jones, having beaten out Riley Leonard for the position. Colts coach Shane Steichen expressed confidence in Richardson's preseason performance, stating, "I thought Anthony played some better ball in the preseason."