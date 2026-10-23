Israeli Elections Set For Tuesday

Israelis will head to the polls on Tuesday (October 27) to decide whether Benjamin Netanyahu will continue as prime minister or if Gadi Eisenkot will take the helm. The election is expected to be a tight race between Netanyahu's Likud party and Eisenkot's centrist Yashar party, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

According to a recent poll, Yashar is projected to win 23 seats, while Likud is expected to secure 19 seats. Despite Yashar's lead, neither bloc is predicted to achieve the 61-seat majority needed to form a government. This has led to speculation about potential coalition formations and the possibility of another election if no government can be formed.

Eisenkot, a former military chief of staff, has positioned himself as a moderate alternative to Netanyahu. He resigned from Netanyahu's war cabinet, citing disagreements over the strategy in Gaza. His campaign has focused on accountability for security failures, particularly following the October 2023 Hamas attacks, as noted by The Media Line.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, is seeking to maintain power with the support of his right-wing and religious allies. However, the election remains unpredictable, with various media outlets presenting differing forecasts. Some pro-Netanyahu sources suggest he could secure a majority, while others predict a continued deadlock.

The election's outcome will have significant implications for Israel's future, particularly regarding security, judicial reform, and the cost of living. Preliminary results are expected the day after the election, with official results to be published on November 4. The process of forming a new government could take weeks or even months, depending on coalition negotiations.