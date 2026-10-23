Warhound To Engineer Genetically Modified Military Dogs

A new company, Warhound, is set to create genetically modified dogs for military and law enforcement use. The Texas-based startup, co-founded by Ben Lamm of Colossal Biosciences and Palmer Luckey of Anduril, has raised $200 million to develop these bio-enhanced dogs, according to TechCrunch.

Warhound aims to address the shortage of working dogs in the U.S. by cloning and genetically enhancing dogs to improve traits like health, speed, and agility. The first batch of these dogs is expected to be cloned and ready for service within two years. The company plans to equip the dogs with advanced body armor and sensors for tasks such as bomb detection and search operations.

Lamm and Luckey conceived the idea after realizing that many military dogs fail training due to genetic issues like poor eyesight or hip dysplasia. "The idea is, if we make the dog safer, make it healthier, make it perform better, it’s going to perform better in the line of duty," Lamm said, as reported by Forbes.

Warhound's dogs will be equipped with Anduril's technology, including protective vests and goggles, to enhance their effectiveness and safety. The company is working with the American Humane Society to certify its training program and ensure that retired dogs are placed in homes through the Society’s Military Working Dog Reunification Program.

The company has not yet set a price for the dogs but plans to sell them to first responders, the Department of Defense, and police forces. Warhound is also exploring a "Canine-as-a-Service" model, providing a steady supply of trained dogs to government agencies, Fortune reports.