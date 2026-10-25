Ukraine's Starlink And Starshield Systems Restored

Ukraine announced that its Starlink and Starshield satellite systems are fully operational again after being restricted for over a week. The restrictions had limited Ukraine's ability to use these systems for military operations, particularly affecting long- and medium-range drone strikes against Russia. According to NBC News, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, stated that the restrictions were imposed because Ukraine violated Starlink's terms of service by using it for offensive drone operations.

Musk explained that using Starlink for offensive purposes was never allowed, and the loophole was closed last week. He emphasized that Starlink, a civilian service, remains critical to Ukraine's defense. "Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately," Musk said.

The restrictions were lifted after President Donald Trump reportedly asked Musk to restore the service, although Trump denied direct involvement. CNN reported that Ukrainian officials, including presidential adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov, disputed Musk's claims, stating that it was technically impossible to use the civilian Starlink system for drone missions.

Ukraine's defense ministry confirmed the restoration of full access to Starlink and Starshield, with speeds exceeding 400 kilometers per hour. The systems are crucial for intercepting Russian drones, which have been used extensively in recent attacks on Ukraine.

The situation has highlighted tensions between the U.S. and Ukraine, as well as the strategic importance of satellite communications in modern warfare. Ukraine is also working on developing its own satellite communications system with European partners to ensure greater control over its communications infrastructure.