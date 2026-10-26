Anthropic Prepares For Historic IPO On Nasdaq

AI company Anthropic has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), aiming to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol ANT. The IPO could value the company at over two trillion dollars, marking one of the most significant stock market debuts. This move comes shortly after Elon Musk's SpaceX set an IPO record, raising 75 billion dollars and valuing the company at 2.1 trillion dollars.

Anthropic, founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers Dario and Daniela Amodei, focuses on AI safety and enterprise-grade reliability. The company has rapidly grown, with a valuation skyrocketing from 18 billion dollars to 350 billion dollars in less than two years, according to Yahoo Finance. Anthropic's product, Claude, has become core infrastructure for major clients, contributing to its strong financial position.

The company has raised substantial private funding, including a 65 billion dollar round in May, pushing its valuation to 965 billion dollars, as reported by 12News. Anthropic's annualized revenue rate is 47 billion dollars, and it has been profitable at the unit level since its inception.

Anthropic's IPO aims to provide liquidity for early investors and employees, offer stock for acquisitions, establish a public valuation, and provide audited financials to customers. The company has secured significant partnerships, including a strategic commitment with NVIDIA and Microsoft, highlighting its deepening alliances with infrastructure giants.

Anthropic's move to go public is seen as a major step in the AI industry, with Forbes noting that the IPO will depend on market conditions. The company is not in a rush, as it is already financially robust, allowing it to wait for optimal market conditions.