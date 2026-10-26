L.A.'s First Speed Enforcement Cameras Now In Effect

Los Angeles has activated its first 20 speed enforcement cameras as part of a new program to reduce speeding and traffic fatalities. The cameras, which went live on Monday (October 26), capture the rear license plates of vehicles traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit. Initially, drivers will receive warnings for 60 days before fines are imposed.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) plans to install a total of 125 cameras by the end of the year. The program, authorized under California Assembly Bill 645, targets high-risk areas such as school zones and streets with a history of serious crashes. According to Fox LA, the cameras are part of a five-year pilot program aimed at reducing speeding and improving road safety.

Fines will start at $50 for speeds 11 to 15 miles per hour over the limit and can reach up to $500 for speeds of 100 miles per hour or more. The revenue generated from these fines will be reinvested into local street safety projects. KTLA reports that the cameras are already flashing as they capture violations, although fines will not be issued until after the warning period.

The program follows similar initiatives in other cities like San Francisco, where automated enforcement has significantly reduced dangerous speeding. NBC Los Angeles notes that the cameras will not use facial recognition and that images not resulting in citations will be deleted within five days.