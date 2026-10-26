Lottery Spending Increases Nationwide
By iHeartRadio
October 26, 2026
Spending on national lotteries is rising across the United States. According to LendingTree, Americans spent an average of $323 on lottery tickets in 2024, the most recent year with available government data. Massachusetts residents led the way, spending an average of $904, followed by Virginia and Rhode Island. In contrast, North Dakota residents spent the least, with an average of $51 annually.
This increase in lottery spending comes as the Powerball jackpot for tonight stands at $687 million, with a cash option just shy of $295 million. Additionally, the Mega Millions lottery offers another $443 million up for grabs on Tuesday.
The data highlights a growing trend in lottery participation, with significant variations in spending habits across different states. As jackpots continue to climb, interest in these lotteries is expected to remain high.
This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio