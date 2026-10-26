Lottery Spending Increases Nationwide

Spending on national lotteries is rising across the United States. According to LendingTree, Americans spent an average of $323 on lottery tickets in 2024, the most recent year with available government data. Massachusetts residents led the way, spending an average of $904, followed by Virginia and Rhode Island. In contrast, North Dakota residents spent the least, with an average of $51 annually.

This increase in lottery spending comes as the Powerball jackpot for tonight stands at $687 million, with a cash option just shy of $295 million. Additionally, the Mega Millions lottery offers another $443 million up for grabs on Tuesday.

The data highlights a growing trend in lottery participation, with significant variations in spending habits across different states. As jackpots continue to climb, interest in these lotteries is expected to remain high.