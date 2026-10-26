Six Flags Adding Seatbelts To Goliath Coaster After Death

Six Flags has announced the addition of seat belts to some of its roller coasters, including the Goliath ride at Six Flags Over Georgia, following the tragic death of Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem earlier this month. Kariem, a 42-year-old from Atlanta, fell from the ride on October 12, resulting in his death and injuries to four other passengers, as reported by BBC News.

The company's CEO, John Reilly, stated in a letter to customers that the company is reinforcing safety measures across its parks, which include adding seat belts to Goliath and similar rides. These rides already feature lap bar restraints. Reilly emphasized the company's commitment to safety, stating, "Safety has always been fundamental to the experience we provide for our guests," according to CNN.

Goliath, which reaches speeds of up to 70 mph and stands 200 feet tall, will remain closed pending safety reviews. Additionally, eight other rides at five different parks have been temporarily closed out of caution. Six Flags has hired independent engineers and ride inspection specialists to review safety procedures across all its parks.

The incident involving Kariem is under investigation by Georgia authorities, with assistance from the Cobb County Police Department. Preliminary information suggests that Kariem was ejected from the ride, striking other riders before falling beneath the coaster, as detailed by New York Post.

Reilly expressed the company's condolences, saying, "Our hearts remain with the family and loved ones of Hassan Kariem, those injured, and everyone impacted by the tragic incident." Six Flags plans to take action based on the findings of the safety reviews and will provide updates on their progress.