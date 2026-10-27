CDC's 2nd In Command Steps Down

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) deputy director and chief medical officer, Dr. Jennifer Shuford, is stepping down after just six months in her role. Shuford announced her decision to leave to spend more time with her family, according to a statement she provided to The Washington Post. Her last day will be November 12.

Shuford, who previously served as Texas health commissioner, was appointed in April as part of a new leadership team under President Donald Trump. Her tenure included overseeing the CDC’s response to an overseas Ebola outbreak. However, her departure comes amid ongoing leadership turnover at the CDC, which has seen six directors or acting directors since 2025.

Shuford's decision was also influenced by disagreements with the administration's vaccine policy, according to The Washington Post. The Trump administration has faced criticism for its approach to vaccine recommendations, including delays in updating the CDC’s measles database and efforts to change childhood vaccine schedules.

Dr. Satish Pillai, who currently leads the CDC’s Ebola response, will take over as acting deputy director and chief medical officer while the agency searches for a permanent replacement, as reported by NBC News.

CDC Director Erica Schwartz expressed gratitude for Shuford's contributions, stating, "I am deeply grateful for Dr. Shuford’s outstanding leadership and commitment to CDC and public health," in an email to staff, as noted by The Guardian.