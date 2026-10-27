Convicted Killer Escapes From Tennessee Prison

A manhunt is underway for Jacob Morley, a 28-year-old convicted murderer, who escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee, on Sunday night. Morley, who was serving a life sentence for the 2022 murder of Cody Birchfield, managed to break through a fence and flee in a stolen truck, according to the Guardian.

The Tennessee Department of Correction reported that Morley was discovered missing around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. Security footage showed him escaping in his prison uniform and stealing a white 2008 Ford F-350 truck around 1 a.m. on Monday. The truck was later seen passing the Hornbeak Fire Department, approximately 15 miles from the prison, at 1:18 a.m., as noted by CNN.

Morley is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He is considered very dangerous and is now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Most Wanted" list. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

Morley's criminal history includes convictions for first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, vandalism, and evading arrest. Birchfield's body was found in a box under Morley's home in Carter County, Tennessee, after being reported missing in February 2022. Morley had previously led police on a chase that ended in North Carolina, according to Fox News.

The Northwest Correctional Complex, which can house up to 1,776 inmates, has faced challenges with staffing and security. An audit in 2023 revealed a 61% vacancy rate for correctional officers. The facility has also been the site of several violent incidents, including inmate murders and assaults on staff.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Morley's whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately.