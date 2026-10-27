Judge Extends Block On DC Golf Course Tree Removal

A federal judge has extended an order preventing the Trump administration from removing trees at East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes issued the preliminary injunction on Monday, requiring the government to provide 10 days' notice before making any "irreparable modification" to the course, as reported by NBC News.

The legal battle began after more than 400 trees were cut down over the Columbus Day weekend without notice, forcing the court to intervene. Judge Reyes cited President Donald Trump's social media posts, which contradicted government testimony, as a factor in her decision. In one post, Trump announced plans to close the course for renovations starting November 15, despite earlier assurances from Justice Department lawyers that no such plans existed.

Reyes expressed disbelief at being asked to disregard the president's statements. "This started as a case about golf. That good walk spoiled. But it has become much more," she wrote. The judge emphasized that her role is to uphold the rule of law, not to speak for the trees.

The plaintiffs, including the D.C. Preservation League, argue that the renovations would cause irreversible damage to the historic course. Skye Perryman, President and CEO of Democracy Forward, praised the ruling, calling it "a big win that will rightly protect East Potomac Park from further irreparable harm."

The Trump administration plans to appeal the decision, with Trump stating that the project is "as of right" and criticizing the judge's ruling. The case continues as both sides prepare for further legal proceedings.