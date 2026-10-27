Trump Administration Eases Methane Emission Rules

The Trump Administration plans to loosen regulations on methane emissions from the oil and gas sector, aiming to boost domestic energy production. The proposed rule will ease restrictions on "marginal wells," which produce a small portion of the nation's oil and gas but contribute significantly to methane emissions. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas responsible for about 25% of global warming.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce the proposal during a rally in Lubbock, Texas, as reported by Bloomberg. The move comes as Republicans aim to maintain support in major oil-producing states like Texas, where high fuel costs are a concern ahead of the midterm elections.

The draft rule will also relax Biden-era regulations that phased out flaring, the burning of excess gas during oil production. The Hill reports that the administration expects these changes to save the oil and gas sector $45 billion and increase production by 210 million barrels of oil and 1.41 trillion cubic feet of natural gas from 2027 to 2050.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is considering eliminating the Methane Super Emitters Program, which identifies large methane leaks. This proposal has raised concerns among environmentalists who worry about the potential increase in emissions if monitoring obligations are reduced.

The Inspenet notes that the American Petroleum Institute and other industry groups have long advocated for a review of the 2024 regulations, citing high compliance costs for low-production wells. The proposed changes aim to provide economic relief to operators while addressing environmental concerns.