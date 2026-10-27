Two Charged With Alleged Airbase Plot

Two British men, Mohmed Abdulkarim and Nouman Essghir, have been charged under the UK's National Security Act for an alleged plot to attack RAF Fairford, a US-run airbase in Gloucestershire, England. The charges were announced on Tuesday (October 27) by British prosecutors, according to Roya News.

The airbase has been used by the US Air Force to stage B-1 bombers for strikes, as reported by CBC. Abdulkarim, a British-Iranian dual national, is accused of assisting Iran's intelligence service, while Essghir is charged with entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK.

The alleged plot was reportedly halted during the planning stages. On September 27, armed police arrested Essghir outside the airbase perimeter, leading to the evacuation of local residents while searches for explosives were conducted. Abdulkarim was arrested in the past week, and six other men have been arrested and released on bail as investigations continue, according to The Hindu.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that the plot was "almost certainly" directed by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, although Iran has denied any involvement. Following the incident, the US removed its B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford.